Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,797.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Harrison acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,279.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALEX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

ALEX opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.