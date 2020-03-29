ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 86,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM alerts:

NYSE:CBH opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%.

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.