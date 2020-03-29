American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 951.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,750 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAL. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,433 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the airline’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the airline’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,910 shares of the airline’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the airline’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Buckingham Research cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.