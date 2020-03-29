American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Short Interest Up 75.9% in March

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,100 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the February 27th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,834,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOBC opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.38%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AOBC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,780.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 5,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,009.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,533.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $70,140 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 2,512.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 61,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

