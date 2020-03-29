American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Up 36.2% in March

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 361,600 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the February 27th total of 265,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Public Education by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 177,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 156,601 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 174,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 68,792 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 86,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 39,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APEI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Public Education from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $325.62 million, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $34.97.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.