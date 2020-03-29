Analysts Set $6.00 Target Price for Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI)

Shares of Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Youngevity International an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

YGYI opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $37.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. Youngevity International has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Youngevity International stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Youngevity International Inc (NASDAQ:YGYI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Youngevity International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

About Youngevity International

Youngevity International, Inc develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods.

