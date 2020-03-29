Analysts Set Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Target Price at $359.75

Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $333.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CACC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $340.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $285.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 35.47 and a quick ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $391.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.69. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $199.00 and a 52-week high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 200 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.74, for a total transaction of $86,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,997,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,231,545.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total transaction of $4,416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,003 and have sold 217,118 shares worth $91,214,208. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,037,000 after acquiring an additional 352,127 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 324,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,550,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 303,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,194,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,108,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 104,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,932,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

