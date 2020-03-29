Analysts Set Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) PT at GBX 781

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 781 ($10.27).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHNX shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 662 ($8.71) to GBX 658 ($8.66) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Kory Sorenson acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,700 ($7,498.03). Also, insider Jim McConville sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 603 ($7.93), for a total value of £265,320 ($349,013.42).

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 658.80 ($8.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 459.05 ($6.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 685.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 712.11. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 23.40 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.47%.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

