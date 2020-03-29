Analysts Set Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) PT at $127.43

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.43.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,044.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $508,000. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $95.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.07 and a 200 day moving average of $114.51. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

