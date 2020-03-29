Analyzing Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) & ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (NYSE:EGIEY)

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENGIE BRASIL EN/S $2.38 billion 2.56 $561.35 million N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.62 billion 4.05 $530.88 million $0.63 19.87

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has higher revenue and earnings than Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Profitability

This table compares ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 23.57% 31.82% 8.74% Algonquin Power & Utilities 32.65% 8.42% 3.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ENGIE BRASIL EN/S and Algonquin Power & Utilities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENGIE BRASIL EN/S 1 0 1 0 2.00 Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 3 5 1 2.78

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus target price of $15.23, suggesting a potential upside of 21.61%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than ENGIE BRASIL EN/S.

Volatility & Risk

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats ENGIE BRASIL EN/S on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará. As of February 23, 2018, the company had an installed capacity of 10,898.8 megawatts. It also engages in buying and selling conventional and incentivized energy. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. The company also owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities with a combined gross generating capacity of approximately 1.5 gigawatt; a portfolio of regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 266,000 electric connections; 338,000 natural gas connections; and 164,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Arizona, and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

