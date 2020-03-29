Analyzing Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) & Worthington Industries (OTCMKTS:WOR)

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) and Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Worthington Industries and Wesfarmers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wesfarmers 0 1 0 0 2.00

Worthington Industries presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.87%. Given Worthington Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Worthington Industries is more favorable than Wesfarmers.

Risk & Volatility

Worthington Industries has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wesfarmers has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Worthington Industries and Wesfarmers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Industries 2.96% 15.82% 6.16% Wesfarmers -5.53% -9.75% -4.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Worthington Industries and Wesfarmers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Industries $3.76 billion 0.36 $153.46 million $2.77 8.69 Wesfarmers $55.60 billion 0.15 $2.26 billion $2.54 3.50

Wesfarmers has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Industries. Wesfarmers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worthington Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of Worthington Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Wesfarmers shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Worthington Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Worthington Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Wesfarmers pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Worthington Industries pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wesfarmers pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Worthington Industries has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Worthington Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Worthington Industries beats Wesfarmers on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets. It also toll processes steel for steel mills, large end-users, service centers, and other processors; and designs and manufactures reusable custom steel platforms, racks, and pallets for supporting, protecting, and handling products in the shipping process. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, oil and gas equipment, and various accessories and related products for a range of end-use market applications, including industrial products, consumer products, alternative fuels, oil and gas equipment, and cryogenics. The Engineered Cabs segment designs and manufactures custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs, as well as operator stations and custom fabrications for heavy mobile equipment used in agricultural, construction, forestry, military, and mining industries; and machined structural components, complex and painted weldments, and engine doors. Worthington Industries, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment offers steel plates and sheets; bars, beams, shapes, and rods; pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts; and stainless steel and titanium. The Engineering and Construction segment plans, designs, and constructs various construction projects, including industrial plants, environmental and energy plants, civil engineering projects, and large steel structures, such as skyscrapers and oil and gas pipelines. This segment also involved in the manufacturing and sale of industrial machinery, and equipment and steel structures; and waste processing and recycling, and supplying of electricity, gas, and heat. The Chemicals and Materials segment produces and sells various materials, including coal-based chemical products, petrochemicals, electronic materials, and components for semiconductors and electronic parts, carbon fiber, and composite products, as well as products that apply technologies for metal processing. The System Solutions segment provides computer system engineering and consulting services, information technology outsourcing services, and other client-oriented information technology business solutions to customers in manufacturing and consumer products industries. The company serves automotive, energy and resources, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries. The company was formerly known as Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation and changed its name to Nippon Steel Corporation in April 2019. Nippon Steel Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.