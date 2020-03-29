Andrew R. Hockey Buys 80,000 Shares of Independent Oil & Gas PLC (LON:IOG) Stock

Independent Oil & Gas PLC (LON:IOG) insider Andrew R. Hockey purchased 80,000 shares of Independent Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,628.26).

Shares of LON:IOG opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.87. Independent Oil & Gas PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.51.

IOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Independent Oil & Gas from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 32 ($0.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

