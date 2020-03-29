Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Short Interest Up 32.5% in March

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,427,900 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the February 27th total of 29,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,426,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $247.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

