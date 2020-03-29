Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGTC. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,046 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

