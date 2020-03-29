Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptiv in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.75. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aptiv’s FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aptiv from $77.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average of $86.71. Aptiv has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Aptiv by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

