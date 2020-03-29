ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €18.30 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €18.30 ($21.28) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MT. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €19.29 ($22.43).

ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($35.77).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

