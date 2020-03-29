Arch Coal Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.54 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arch Coal in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $11.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Coal’s FY2022 earnings at $14.98 EPS.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Arch Coal in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.71.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $27.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51. Arch Coal has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $468.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 8,292.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,030,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.