Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,424 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ardelyx worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 207,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $77,861.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. Ardelyx Inc has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.34 and a quick ratio of 11.34.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

