Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.