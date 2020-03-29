Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 125.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 523.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 415,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 61,364 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 39,950 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 39,575 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

In other news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $435,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,001.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Arougheti purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 372,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,924. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

