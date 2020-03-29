Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Up 46.5% in March

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the February 27th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Michael Lawrence Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.59% of Ark Restaurants worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ark Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $50.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $43.51 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

