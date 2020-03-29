Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 317.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 801,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,283,000 after purchasing an additional 101,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 479,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 401,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $79.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.47. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.35 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

