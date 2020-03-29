Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.40 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.60) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.75 ($10.17).

AT1 stock opened at €4.49 ($5.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €7.18 and a 200 day moving average of €7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €2.88 ($3.35) and a 52 week high of €8.88 ($10.33).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

