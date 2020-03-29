Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 587,600 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the February 27th total of 436,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Aspen Group news, Director C James Jensen sold 42,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $338,713.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,672.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean purchased 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $40,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,242,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPU stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Aspen Group has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $10.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $165.88 million, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.