Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Update

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,583,400 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the February 27th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,038,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,552,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,479,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,157 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,273,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,399 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,639,000 after purchasing an additional 139,786 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $95.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average of $119.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.54. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

