Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the February 27th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ ASFI opened at $7.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. Asta Funding has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Asta Funding had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter.

Asta Funding Company Profile

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

