Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Down 13.1% in March

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 848,600 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the February 27th total of 976,900 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 256,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Astronics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astronics will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Astronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Astronics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 35,859 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Astronics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Astronics by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Astronics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRO shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co cut Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

