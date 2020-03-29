Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Update

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 450,000 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the February 27th total of 650,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 705,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AY opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Atlantica Yield has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $213.29 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 268.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Yield by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,112,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,140,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlantica Yield by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,703,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,948,000 after buying an additional 500,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,935,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Yield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

