AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.59

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52.

AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. AvalonBay Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 128.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $10.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

AVB opened at $160.27 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

