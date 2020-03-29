Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 985,200 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the February 27th total of 536,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 351,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.81.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.13% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

