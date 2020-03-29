Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) were down 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.25, approximately 850,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,050,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

A number of analysts have commented on AVT shares. Cross Research downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.83.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVT. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,122,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

