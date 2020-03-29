B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) Short Interest Update

B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 27th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of B Communications stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. B Communications has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B Communications stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.17% of B Communications at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of B Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

