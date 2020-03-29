B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Champion Iron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.58.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.90 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CIA. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Champion Iron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.15 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

TSE:CIA opened at C$1.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.72. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$0.96 and a 52 week high of C$3.15. The firm has a market cap of $632.15 million and a P/E ratio of 8.77.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

