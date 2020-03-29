B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

FBC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

FBC opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

