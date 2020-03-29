B. Riley Weighs in on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

AG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $6.82 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 519,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $15,911,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $5,673,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

