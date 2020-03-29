BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Update

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 457,500 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the February 27th total of 331,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Neville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $59,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,829.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,440 shares of company stock worth $619,939. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BancFirst by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BANF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.91. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

