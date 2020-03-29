Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €3.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAN. Barclays set a €4.70 ($5.47) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.42) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.99 ($5.80) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €3.71 ($4.31).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.27).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.