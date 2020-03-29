Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,011 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,811,000 after purchasing an additional 220,938 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $939,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,688 shares during the period. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

