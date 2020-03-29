BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Down 10.4%

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.32, 764,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,005,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get BBVA Banco Frances alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.93 million, a P/E ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 30.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter worth $8,992,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the fourth quarter worth $6,876,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the fourth quarter worth $2,836,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter worth $1,520,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the fourth quarter worth $1,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BBVA Banco Frances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.