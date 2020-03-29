Berenberg Bank Reiterates €15.50 Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AOX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.86 ($20.77).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €13.29 ($15.45) on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is €16.31 and its 200 day moving average is €16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.30.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

