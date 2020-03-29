Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BDT. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Bertrandt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Bertrandt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Bertrandt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.50 ($49.42).

Get Bertrandt alerts:

ETR:BDT opened at €31.50 ($36.63) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.43 million and a PE ratio of 8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.07. Bertrandt has a 52-week low of €25.00 ($29.07) and a 52-week high of €73.80 ($85.81). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.53.

About Bertrandt

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.