Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) were down 7% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $64.22 and last traded at $66.12, approximately 4,072,294 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 10,171,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.10.

Specifically, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $665,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,850 shares of company stock worth $6,470,332 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $134.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bernstein Bank cut Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,501,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,537,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,703,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,338,000. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

