BidaskClub Lowers Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) to Hold

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $66.79 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $130.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a current ratio of 66.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.82.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $794,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,706,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.