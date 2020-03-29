BidaskClub Lowers Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Hold

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Moderna from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered Moderna to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Moderna from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. Moderna has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 855.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

