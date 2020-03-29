BidaskClub Upgrades Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Buy

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of CHDN opened at $94.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $283,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

