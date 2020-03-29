BidaskClub Upgrades Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) to “Sell”

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GSAT opened at $0.34 on Friday. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

