BidaskClub Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) to “Sell”

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $67.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 37.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

