BidaskClub Upgrades Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) to “Hold”

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Innospec has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.45 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

