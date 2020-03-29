BidaskClub Upgrades Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) to “Sell”

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MIK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $2.02 on Friday. Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $408.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Michaels Companies by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter worth $162,000.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.