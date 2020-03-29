BidaskClub Upgrades Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) to “Sell”

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.95 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall acquired 2,749 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

